Bullet Point Copy

Sebastian Poindexter

Sr. Technology Consultant

+
Text goes here
X

04

Resource Title

Explore why the most dynamic leaders are building strategies for agile event marketing with a focus on scaling in-person and virtual events that are fast, flexible, and hyper-effective at driving meaningful connections.

Download
Text goes here
X

Bullet Point Copy

Lucy Hernandez

Chief Creative Officer

Openform

Lucy Hernandez is senior director of product marketing at Openform, where her goal is to help people unlock the power of in-person events. Prior to Openform, she led global product marketing teams.