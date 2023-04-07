Join UATL, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture team, and a who's-who of Atlanta’s coolest motion picture fans as we enjoy another classic Black film together at our quarterly Movie Night event!



The Plaza Theatre in Midtown Atlanta is once again the host of our film screening, and this time we’re watching the classic Spike Lee Joint “School Daze” – a cinematic coming-of-age story about HBCU culture and community, told through the lens of the legendary director and Morehouse alum -- just in time for the beginning of homecoming season in the AUC, where the movie was filmed.

Before the movie begins there’ll be a live conversation hosted by UATL member Ernie Suggs with special guests, including “School Daze” cast member and actress Jasmine Guy, the film's choreographer Otis Sallid, and cast member and dancer/actress Kyme﻿, along with a special step performance from the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.



It’s time to go back-to-school with UATL and the AJC. Get your tickets today!