Join UATL, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture team, and a who's-who of Atlanta’s coolest motion picture fans as we enjoy another classic Black film together at our quarterly Movie Night event!
The Plaza Theatre in Midtown Atlanta is once again the host of our film screening, and this time we’re watching the classic Spike Lee Joint “School Daze” – a cinematic coming-of-age story about HBCU culture and community, told through the lens of the legendary director and Morehouse alum -- just in time for the beginning of homecoming season in the AUC, where the movie was filmed.
Before the movie begins there’ll be a live conversation hosted by UATL member Ernie Suggs with special guests, including “School Daze” cast member and actress Jasmine Guy, the film's choreographer Otis Sallid, and cast member and dancer/actress Kyme, along with a special step performance from the brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
It’s time to go back-to-school with UATL and the AJC. Get your tickets today!
Jasmine Guy continues to enjoy a diverse career in the arts, which is currently being celebrated with her receipt of the 2024 Emmy Award as Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her portrayal of Barbara Baldwin in Chronicles of Jessica Wu. Well known for the iconic role of Whitley Gilbert on the 1990s hit television series A Different World, Jasmine can also currently be seen in Harlem, the comedy series from Tracy Oliver for Amazon Prime.
Kyme is a graduate of the acclaimed New York City High School of Performing Arts, and trained in New York City at the Alvin Ailey School of Dance. She has performed nationally and internationally as a dancer, singer and actress, and her Broadway credits included the Tony Award-winning musical Black and Blue, Oh Kay!, and Honky Tonk Nights. Kyme has also toured with the Broadway shows Sophisticated Ladies, Ain’t Misbehavin’, and Bubbling Brown Sugar to name a few.
Otis Sallid is a modern-day Renaissance man who is constantly evolving within the ever-expanding entertainment universe. He is building upon the strong foundation he established early in his career. Otis is a much sought-after man for all seasons, with limitless vision and a reputation for excellence.
Mike Jordan is a senior editor at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, leading the Black culture team. He is well-known in the Atlanta community and beyond for his roles that have continuously touched Atlanta’s Black culture for many years. He’s served as a writer, editor and leader for varied publications.
Ernie Suggs has been a reporter at the AJC since 1997, currently covering race and culture, as well as a variety of breaking national news and investigative stories. A veteran of nearly 30 years as a newspaper reporter, he previously reported for newspapers in New York City and Durham, covering stories ranging from politics to civil rights to higher education.
