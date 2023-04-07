Join us for a discussion with AJC reporters as they examine the recent ruling on District Attorney Fani Willis and look at what's next in the Trump Georgia election case.
Senior Reporter Tamar Hallerman, Legal Affairs Reporter Bill Rankin, and Reporter David Wickert share their deep expertise, making sense of what’s happened and telling you what to expect next. Plus, they take your questions.
This is an exclusive benefit for AJC subscribers. Please register with the email address you use for your AJC subscription.
Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County investigation into whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections. She also co-hosts the AJC's Breakdown podcast. Hallerman moved to Atlanta in Dec. 2019 after four years as the paper's Washington correspondent and nearly a decade covering Capitol Hill. For the AJC, she chronicled President Donald Trump's norm-shattering political rise, Georgia's congressional delegation and political campaigns.
Bill Rankin, the newspaper’s legal affairs reporter, has worked for the AJC for more than 30 years. Since 2015, he has been the host and narrator of the AJC’s Breakdown podcast. Covering the state’s court system has allowed Bill to cover some of Georgia’s most sensational trials: Atlanta lawyer Fred Tokars, NFL star Ray Lewis, the infamous Gold Club and the hot-car case against Justin Ross Harris.
David Wickert has been a reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010. He writes about transportation issues and state government. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Prior to arriving in Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Washington state, Illinois, Virginia and Tennessee. He lives near Lilburn with his wife Shelly and their two children.
